STANLEY, Aldona I. (Debsas) Age 94, May 29, 2019, in Easthampton, formerly of Brockton; wife of the late William Joseph Stanley; survived by son Dr. Gregory Stanley & his partner Sarah Wendell of Bridgewater; daughter Anne (Stanley) Grygorcewicz & her husband George of Easthampton; granddaughter Catherine Grygorcewicz & her husband Timothy Binkert of Amherst; grandson Michael Grygorcewicz & his wife, Rachel of Waltham. All are welcome to a Calling Hour Saturday, June 8 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 87 North Main St., Avon & burial at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. Memorial gifts may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA 01105. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019