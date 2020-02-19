Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights)
East Boston, MA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
8:45 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
45 Brooks St.
East Boston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
45 Brooks St.
East Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO Obituary
CAPPUCCIO, Alessandro Of East Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolina (Terrazzano) for over 60 years. Loving father of Mina Cappuccio of Califiornia, Louisa O'Connor and Ken of Revere, Sandra Iacoviello and Frank of Revere, Rita Addorisio and Paul of Arlington, Rocco Cappuccio of East Boston and Gerry and Kathleen Cappuccio of Winthrop. Dear brother of Elisa Cutajar of England, Lucia DelGrosso, Maria Fabris and Palmira Giordano, all of Italy, and the late Bianca Morelli and Antonio Capuccio. Also survived by by 9 loving grandchildren, Jonpaul, Natasha, Michael, Tatianna, Bianca, Alexis, Christopher, Nicholas and Arianna. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours from the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-6 pm, and then again on Monday morning at 8:45 am, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at the Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston, at 10 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Alessandro had over 50 years of proud service to Union Local #22. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alessandro's memory may be made to the Animal Shelter . www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALESSANDRO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -