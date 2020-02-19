|
CAPPUCCIO, Alessandro Of East Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolina (Terrazzano) for over 60 years. Loving father of Mina Cappuccio of Califiornia, Louisa O'Connor and Ken of Revere, Sandra Iacoviello and Frank of Revere, Rita Addorisio and Paul of Arlington, Rocco Cappuccio of East Boston and Gerry and Kathleen Cappuccio of Winthrop. Dear brother of Elisa Cutajar of England, Lucia DelGrosso, Maria Fabris and Palmira Giordano, all of Italy, and the late Bianca Morelli and Antonio Capuccio. Also survived by by 9 loving grandchildren, Jonpaul, Natasha, Michael, Tatianna, Bianca, Alexis, Christopher, Nicholas and Arianna. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours from the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-6 pm, and then again on Monday morning at 8:45 am, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at the Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston, at 10 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Alessandro had over 50 years of proud service to Union Local #22. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alessandro's memory may be made to the Animal Shelter . www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020