VENTURA, Alessio "Al" Age 83, of Malden & West Peabody, passed away on Monday, 4/20, after a courageous struggle with coronavirus. He was born on 9/21/1936 to Joseph & Paulamina Ventura. Al grew up in the Edgeworth area of Malden & kept in touch with many friends from the Old Neighborhood. He was the devoted husband of 36 years to the late Ann Marinelli Ventura. Al was the loving brother of Flora Ventura of Malden. He leaves a very large, faithful, extended family, including his sisters-in-law, Antonia Giannattasio, Frances Kelly, Joanne Gasparello & the late Marianne Connors & Dorothy Driscoll. He was great friends to his brothers-in-law, Carl Gasparello & the late Mike Giannattasio, James Kelly, Dan Driscoll & Joe Connors. Al leaves many nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces & nephews, who deeply loved him & kept a constant (virtual) prayer vigil for him during his struggle over the past few weeks. Al had a large network of friends who will miss him. We don't want to leave out anyone, but we want to mention Ann Dupont, John Angelo & the Edgeworth Crowd, & especially his lifelong friend Janice Bouchard. Ann & Al were married in Las Vegas in 1971 & were inseparable for 36 years until Ann's untimely passing. He & Ann loved to entertain at their house in West Peabody & their parties were Can't Miss Events. Ann & Al loved to travel. Their favorite destinations were Provincetown in the summer & Florida in winter. Al was a union plumber for Local 12. Al continued to do work for family & friends until the week he got sick. He was truly selfless. If you needed Al, he dropped everything to help. He was, at his essence, a giving & generous soul. He was especially devoted to his sister, Flora & his extended family. He will be most remembered for his devotion to his family & friends. He will be especially missed at the Sunday morning open houses at his sister-in-law, & great friend, "Natha's" house in Wakefield. He was a regular at those Sunday morning brunches for almost 40 years. We take comfort that he is now together in heaven with the love of his life, Ann & his many family & friends. He was truly loved & he will be dearly missed. Services & Burial will be private. There will be a Celebration of Al's Life at later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Melrose Wakefield Healthcare Development Office, 400 Unicorn Park, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: COVID-19 Fund, or at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital website. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020