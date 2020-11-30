1/1
ALEX WEISENBACH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEX's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEISENBACH, Alex Age 22, suddenly, of currently unknown causes in Binghamton, NY, on Nov. 26, 2020. Beloved son of Annemarie and Robert; beloved sibling of Monica and David. Alex was born in San Jose, CA, in 1998 but grew up in Needham, MA, from the age of two. He graduated from Needham High School in 2016 where he was a dedicated 4-yr member of the Robotics Club. Alex graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2020 with dual Bachelor's of Science degrees in Computer Science and Game Design. He was a computer/video game enthusiast who constantly gamed with his friends and planned to work in the industry someday. He had recently moved to Binghamton to start his first full-time job and had many plans for a bright future that was cut tragically short. His family is profoundly shocked by his sudden death and he will be desperately missed. Alex is survived by his parents, Annemarie and Robert, and his siblings, Monica and David, all of Needham, MA. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Erika Rom, uncle Edmund Rom, aunt Anita Rom, and cousins Andrew and Evan, all of Garden City, NY. In addition, Alex is survived by aunt Lori Cornett, uncle Ken Cornett, and cousins, Rebecca and Colin of W. Simsbury, CT; aunt Lisa Lang and uncle Rusty Lang, and cousins, Kelly, Kevin and Andy, of Mayfield Heights, OH; and aunt Luci Charnas, uncle Steve Charnas, and cousins, Julia and Adam of Beachwood, OH. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Julia Weisenbach; and maternal grandfather, Hermann Rom. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, December 4th from 4-7 pm. Strict COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, including proper social distancing and all attendee must wear a mask. The Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Alex's name to the Needham High School Robotics Club. Checks should be made out to: NHS Robotics Club. On the memo line: In memory of Alex Weisenbach. Mail to: Needham High School, 609 Webster St., Needham, MA 02494. To share a memory of Alex, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved