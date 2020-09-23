1/1
ALEXANDER ALTSCHULLER
1938 - 2020
ALTSCHULLER, Alexander Alex Altschuller passed away on September 20, 2020. Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, on June 6, 1938, he and his family fled to the United States later that year, ultimately settling in New York City. Alex practiced as a cardiologist at Hawthorn Medical Associates in Dartmouth, MA, from 1972 until his retirement in 2013. He loved his relationships with his patients, as well as teaching students from Tufts University School of Medicine. Alex had a passion for Russian history and the written word. He collected pens, rare books and was known for his bow ties. He served on the Board of Directors of the Boston Athenaeum for 12 years, and was a member of the Club of Odd Volumes, a bibliophiles' society. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Sarah, and her wife, Dahna, of Silver Spring, MD; his son, Nicholas, and his wife, Susan, of Somerville, MA; and his three grandchildren, Ezra, August and Leo. Donations may be made in his name to the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Society cllsociety.org/ or the Boston Athenaeum bostonathenaeum.org A celebration of Alex's life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
