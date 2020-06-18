|
|
JOHNSTON, Alexander C. "Alex" Age 84, formerly of Allston, died peacefully on June 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Cambridge, the son of the late William C. Johnston and Janet (Hunter) Johnston. Alexander is survived by his loving wife Edith (McKelvie) Johnston, to whom he was married for 63 years. He is also survived by his son Glenn Johnston of Wayland and his daughter Heather (Johnston) Choate and her husband William of Medway. He was the best grandfather to William Choate and his wife Solana of Woburn and Brian Choate of Medway. He recently became a great-grandfather to Leo Alexander. Alex was a 1953 graduate of Boston Trade School and a Staff Sergeant in the 305th Army Reserve Unit from 1953-1962. He ran his own printing business, Johnston Press, for over 30 years in the Watertown/ Belmont area. He was proud of his Scottish heritage, loved a good joke and would give you the shirt off his back. Funeral Services for Alex will be private for his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020