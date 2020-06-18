Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER C. "ALEX" JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALEXANDER C. "ALEX" JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON, Alexander C. "Alex" Age 84, formerly of Allston, died peacefully on June 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Cambridge, the son of the late William C. Johnston and Janet (Hunter) Johnston. Alexander is survived by his loving wife Edith (McKelvie) Johnston, to whom he was married for 63 years. He is also survived by his son Glenn Johnston of Wayland and his daughter Heather (Johnston) Choate and her husband William of Medway. He was the best grandfather to William Choate and his wife Solana of Woburn and Brian Choate of Medway. He recently became a great-grandfather to Leo Alexander. Alex was a 1953 graduate of Boston Trade School and a Staff Sergeant in the 305th Army Reserve Unit from 1953-1962. He ran his own printing business, Johnston Press, for over 30 years in the Watertown/ Belmont area. He was proud of his Scottish heritage, loved a good joke and would give you the shirt off his back. Funeral Services for Alex will be private for his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXANDER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -