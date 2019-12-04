|
GELJOOKIAN, Alexander E. Of Wakefield, December 2. Beloved husband of the late Ann (Rigione) Geljookian. Dedicated father of Nancy Croce & husband Ted of Wakefield, John Geljookian & wife Nancy of Alton Bay, NH. Cherished grandfather of Michael Geljookian & wife Megan of Alton Bay, NH and Rebecca Damiani & husband Paul of Walpole. Also survived by great-grandson, Dominick Damiani of Walpole. Brother of Mary Bennett of San Diego, CA and the late Alice, George, & Alice Elaine. Uncle of Donna Delaney, Michael Gentile, Theresa, Alice, Ernie, Ann, & great-uncle to Kelsey, Talia and Samantha. He will also be missed by his many friends & extended family. Predeceased by dear grandson, Andrew Geljookian. A private Funeral Service, in Celebration of Al's Life, will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD, MA on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield, MA. Memorial donations may be made to: Cotting School, 453 Concord Avenue, Lexington, MA 02421 in loving memory of Alexander and Andrew Geljookian or to Union Congregational Church of North Reading, 148 Haverhill Street, North Reading, MA 01864 in loving memory of Alexander and Ann Geljookian or to a . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019