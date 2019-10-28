|
MAITLAND, Alexander G. "Sandy" Of Arlington. Passed peacefully on October 26, 2019. Born in Aberdeen, Scotland. Beloved husband of the late Sheila (McDonald) Maitland. Loving father of Graeme Maitland and his wife Lucille of Woburn. Amazing grandfather to Andrea Lynn Maitland of Somerville and Scott Alexander Maitland and his fianceé Alexandra of Lowell. Proud great-grandfather of Hazel Marie. Dear brother of the late Bert Maitland. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's memory to Sawtell Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For donations or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019