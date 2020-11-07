FEDOROFF, Alexander George 1932-2020 Alexander G. Fedoroff of Lexington died peacefully at home on September 21st after a long battle with congestive heart issues. He was the beloved partner of Sally Dunn for 30 years and the devoted father of Kara Vozzo of Gaithersburg, MD (Peter) and Galen Barnes of Albuquerque, NM (Richard). He was a proud grandfather, and will be greatly missed by his three grandchildren, Olivia and Patrick Vozzo, and Jackson Barnes, who loved him dearly. Alex was born to Alexander Federoff and Stella Hornowski in Oyster Bay, NY in 1932. After graduating Valedictorian from Oyster Bay High School, he attended Hofstra University on a full scholarship from 1950-1954, where he excelled as both a student and "pound for pound the best athlete" his friends had ever seen. As an All-American lacrosse player, he became the school's all-time leading scorer - a record that still stands. After college, he went on to graduate from Harvard Business School in 1956, and served two years as a Naval pilot, before pursuing a long & successful career in finance. Alex was devoted to his family and was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and partner, as well as a loyal & trusted friend to many. He was known as Al, "Rocket," "Rock" to many of his friends, "the best man for his best man," and certainly represented that to his family. He had the gift of enjoying life to the fullest, and loved golf, good food, and music, especially the Lexington Symphony, and "his Pats," the Boston Patriots. In light of the current pandemic, and out of respect for everyone's health and well-being, the family has decided to postpone a celebration of life at this time. Please feel free to make a contribution to the charity of your choice
in Alex's memory. View the online memorial for Alexander George FEDOROFF