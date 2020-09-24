1/
ALEXANDER J. KIRKLIAUSKAS
KIRKLIAUSKAS, Alexander J. Lifelong resident of South Boston, on September 23, 2020. Son of the late Alexander and Mary Kirkliauskas. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Coyne) Kirkliauskas. Much admired father of Mary Pitt of Birmingham, England. Devoted brother of the late Mary Alexandrovich, Anna Adams and Nellie Morris. Cherished uncle of Loretta Landress and June Alexandrovich. World War II combat veteran, U.S. Army radio operator, 78th Lightning Division. Environmentalist, organic gardener, inventor, independent thinker. No flowers, please. Instead, plant a tree in his memory. Visiting hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON Monday from 4-7 P.M. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial In St. Peter Lithuanian Church Tuesday at 11:00a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
