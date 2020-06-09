|
POPIELSKI, Alexander J. Jr. Devoted to Family, Community and Career Alexander J. Popielski, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020 following a long illness. Most recently suffering from Covid-19, Alex courageously battled his way back and was able to spend his remaining days at home with the family he so dearly loved. Born and raised in Salem, MA, he graduated from St. John's Preparatory School, Boston University and Northeastern University with degrees in Chemistry. He worked at Polaroid Corporation for over 35 years and remained close friends with many of his co-workers. While he loved his work, he truly enjoyed his retirement years. Spending time with his family, caring for his grandchildren, and traveling brought him many years of great joy. A longtime resident of Middleton, fondly known as "Sonny," Alex was actively involved in his community including the Middleton Athletic Association, where he coached soccer and hockey when his children were young. He served as Cub Master for the Boy Scouts Pack 73 for many years. He was a kind and generous soul who touched the lives of so many. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Beverly, the love of his life. He leaves behind four children, Kenneth Popielski of Georgetown, Lisa Munro of Boxford, Mark Popielski of Topsfield, and David Popielski of Topsfield, along with their spouses and 8 grandchildren who made him immensely proud. By all accounts, he would describe himself as a very lucky man. Visiting Hours will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Alexander's memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020