SMITH, Alexander J. Jr. At Sunrise of Norwood on Sept. 11, 2019. He was 88 years old. Alexander was the beloved husband of the late Barbara L. (Rawding) Smith and devoted father of Charles A. Smith and his wife Jacqueline of Wrentham, and Robert S. Smith of Foxborough. He was the son of the late Alexander J. and Margaret (Grieve) Smith and was the brother of the late Robert S. Smith of Florida. The Services will be private, but the family would appreciate memorial contributions in Alexander's name to The Lank Cancer Center at BID Needham, 148 Chestnut St., Needham, MA 02492.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 21, 2019
