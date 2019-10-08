|
CLEMENT, Alexander M. Of Hanover, formerly Hingham, passed away September 23, 2019 at the age of 93. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn Stoddard Clement for 57 years before her passing in 2013. Alec was a proud WWII Army Veteran. He was also an active choir member in numerous local vocal groups in his community churches, as well as outside groups expressing his love of music. Alec is survived by his brother Edward Clement of CA and his sister Janet Taylor Ross of FL. He is also survived by his children Leslie Malm and her husband Bob, Robert and his wife Lynn Clement, and Kirk Clement. In addition to his children, Alec is survived by his adored seven grandchildren and three cherished great-grandchildren. A Requiem will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hingham. Visiting Hours on Friday, Oct. 18th from 4-7:00pm at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., HINGHAM. Burial will be on Monday, Oct. 21st at 11:30 at the Bourne National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, see donation information and the online guestbook at www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019