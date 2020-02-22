|
MACMILLAN, Alexander S. "Alec" III Passed away at the age of 67 on February 20, 2020 at his home in Boston, Massachusetts. Alec was a member of Belmont Hill School's class of 1970 and Harvard University's class of 1974. He went on to the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, class of 1980. Alec met his first wife, Laurie King Macmillan, at Tuck. She predeceased him in 2004. Alec is survived by his wife Lucy Hart Graves, his three daughters Keely E. Macmillan, Elspeth L. Macmillan, Madeleine M. Winrow and her husband Scott, his mother Jeanne and stepfather Fessenden "Fez" Morse, his four sisters Cameron, Alison, Anne, and Lucy, his brother James and James' wife Victoria, as well as his three stepchildren, Izzy, Galen and Marvin Weber. A Memorial Service is being held on Sunday, April 19th at 1:00 pm at the Belmont Hill School chapel in Belmont, MA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alec's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made in Alec's honor to Massachusetts General Cancer Center https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ and The Posse Foundation https://www.possefoundation.org/partner-with-us/donate/donate-to-boston Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
