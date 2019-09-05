Boston Globe Obituaries
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adelaide's Church
Lowell St.
Peabody, MA
View Map
ALEXANDER W. "ALEX" HAUMANN

ALEXANDER W. "ALEX" HAUMANN Obituary
HAUMANN, Alexander W. "Alex" Age 20, of Swampscott and formerly of Peabody, died Monday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident that day. He was the beloved son of Maria (Salvato) Haumann of Swampscott and Robert Haumann of East Boston, loving brother of Julia Haumann of Swampscott, grandson of William and Leona Haumann of Peabody, and is also survived by the beloved family dog, Stella. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Carmine and Rose Salvato and by his great-grandmother, Sophie Siewko. His Funeral will be held on Monday, at 9:00 am, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Adelaide's Church, Lowell St., Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St., Peabody. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
