Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
ALEXANDRA BECK

ALEXANDRA BECK Obituary
BECK, Alexandra Alexandra (Alex) Ruth Beck, age 70, passed away on February 10th in her Brookline home. Devoted wife of Jerry Feuer for 40 years. Adoring mother of Stephanie Feuer-Beck and Rachel Fish and son-in-law John Fish. Predeceased by her mother Lillian Beck, her father Ivan Beck, her brother Peter Beck, and her sister Peggy Clerc. Alex was a dedicated medical social worker for her entire career. She was known to family and friends for her sharp wit, common sense, and her honest opinion. After her diagnosis with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2018, Alex continued to find joy and humor in her daily life. She was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Wednesday, February 12 at 10am. Interment for close family and friends at Walnut Hills Cemetery, 96 Grove Street, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
