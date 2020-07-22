|
CONWAY, Alexandra "Sandy" (Terrio) Age 85, of Waltham and Nantucket, July 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Vincent Conway. Dedicated mother of Dr. Laurence Conway and his partner, Mary Beth Sweeney, of Lexington, Jane Conway Caspe and her husband, Mitchel, of Woburn, as well as Kathrin Doyle Arena and her husband, John of Marlborough, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Mary Terrio, Arthur Terrio, and Patricia Conway. Mother-in-law of the late Rita Rooney Conway. Private Funeral Services will be held in the Dee Funeral Home, followed by Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to Aberjona Residents Council Activities Fund, 184 Swanton Street, Winchester, MA 01890. For her full obituary/online guestbook, please visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020