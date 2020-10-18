WALKER, Alexandra Family, Dogs, and Beauty On October 10, 2020, Alexandra Forbes Walker died peacefully in her sleep from complications of stroke surrounded by the love of her family. Known as Sandra, she was born on January 30, 1936 to the late Alexander Cochrane Forbes and Helen Robbins Forbes. She graduated from the Beaver Country Day School in Brookline in 1954, and from Garland Junior College in 1956. On June 23rd of that year, Sandra married James Amory Sullivan Walker and enjoyed a loving and supportive marriage for 64 years. Sandra and Jimmy have lived happily in Dover, MA surrounded by their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a variety of beloved pets. They also summered in North Haven, ME. Possessing a warm and friendly nature and enjoying the company of others, she was artistic, loved beautiful things, and was herself considered a beauty, spending time as an interior decorator. Sandra loved to swim both in Nonquitt, MA, where she grew up, and in the cold waters of Penobscot Bay. She also loved traveling with her family, including trips to Europe and Kenya, Africa. Sandra got her first dog as a young girl and trained him to win in an obedience championship. After that she was always surrounded by animals. At one time in addition to three growing boys, their house held seven dogs, a cat, a cockatiel, and several other animals. Sandra bred whippets and raised several champions. She was a longtime member of the Ladies Dog Club of Massachusetts. She seemed to know everyone in the dog world and was always ready to help friends and family find the perfect companion and train them successfully. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by three sons, James A. S. Walker, Jr. of Dover, MA, Warren Robbins Walker of London, England, and Stewart Forbes Walker of Northampton, MA, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two siblings, Stewart Forbes of Dartmouth, MA and North Palm Beach, FL, and Felicity Forbes Hoyt of Dartmouth, MA. Due to the pandemic, a service is planned for Spring 2021. A notice will be posted in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA or WGBH.