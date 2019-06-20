SINGLETON, Alfaretta H. "Allie" (Pierce) Of Newton, passed peacefully on June 14, 2019 (the day before her 89th birthday) surrounded by her daughter Carolyn and her two grandsons Jared and Justin. Mrs. Singleton was the middle child of Thomas E., Sr. and Adelina (Carter) Pierce. She was raised in Arlington where her parents were the first African-American family to purchase a home in the late 1920's. She had a very active leadership role in the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) for numerous years and was a very active member of her Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for more than 50 years. She was married to the late Dr. Ronald B. Singleton and was the mother of the late Peter E. Singleton. Survived by her daughter, Carolyn J. Singleton-Nwanagu of San Diego and her sons, Jared and Justin Nwanagu; her sister, Elizabeth A. Clements of Centerville, and a large extended family. She was also a sister of the late Thomas E. Pierce, Jr., Gloria H. Cooke, and Richard C. Pierce. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Newton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1672 Washington Street, West Newton. For complete obituary and guest book please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary