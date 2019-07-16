|
CONTRADA, Alfonso Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on July 16th. Beloved husband of the late Giovanna (Polcaro) Contrada. Devoted father of Giovanni of Milano, Italy & East Boston. Cherished brother of the late Fioreavanti Contrada of Italy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Alfonso's life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) EAST BOSTON, on Sunday, July 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. and again Monday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, East Boston, for a Funeral Mass celebrating his life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Alfonso being laid to rest with his beloved wife at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Everett. Alfonso was a barber extrodenair at Paul's Barber Shop in Chelsea for over 40 years. East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019