|
|
KRASOWSKI, Alfred A. "Fritz" At 95 years of age, passed away in the peaceful surroundings of his home into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019. Alfred, or Fritz as he was known to all, was born in Chelsea in 1924, a beloved son of the late Boniface and Mary (Ratajczyk) Krasowski. Fritz and his siblings; the late Irene (Krasowski) McCarthy and Edwin Krasowski were all raised in Chelsea. As a young man he enlisted into the US Army and served honorably during WW II. After his discharge, he returned to Chelsea and soon was married to the former Stella (Gulino). He was a resident of Revere for most of his life, raising his family of two sons and six daughters. Fritz was employed by American Biltrite in Chelsea as a Chemical Engineer, crafting formulas for product development. Fritz was widowed by the passing of the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Stella Krasowski in 2000. In his lifetime, Fritz enjoyed each day with his loved and cherished twenty-two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Alfred was an active member of the New Hope Assembly Church in Saugus, and proud member of the Super Saints, often leading them in song. After his formal retirement from work, Fritz kept active learning new skills in computers and electronics. He enjoyed keeping up to date with his family on social media. In addition to his wife, parents and siblings, Fritz was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Kimberly Krasowski Eaton. He was the forever devoted father of Alfred "Fred" Krasowski of Revere and his partner Kim Parker, Ellen Mastrocola of Reading, Joseph Krasowski and his wife Kathy of Saugus, Elizabeth DeGenova and her husband John of Georgetown, Marie DellaPaolera and her husband Michael of Groveland, Valerie DeGeorge and her husband Louis of Georgetown, Nancy Gondek and her husband Alexander of Glastonbury, CT, Judy Burke and her partner Joel Morehouse of Lowell. He was the cherished grandfather of Amy Cole and her husband Justin, Stephanie Krasowski and her fiance Nick, Diana, Michael and Christina Mastrocola, Rachel and Michael Thater, Sarah, Emily, and Rebecca Krasowski, Melissa and Maria DeGenova, Gina Concesion and her husband Paul, and Julianne DeGenova, Danielle and Daina DellaPaolera, Melanie and Sarah Albanesi, Alexander Gondek, Daniel, Jessica and Jason Burke. He is also survived by his five adoring great-grandchildren Madison, Stella, Greyson, Zoe and Eloise. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, December 26 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. His Funeral will begin from the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday at 9:00 AM followed by services in the Woodlawn Chapel, 302 Elm St., at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with Fritz being placed to rest with his beloved wife in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Roger Pasinski and the doctors and nurses of Mass General Hospital, and the staff of Care. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Chelsea, MA
View the online memorial for Alfred A. "Fritz" KRASOWSKI
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019