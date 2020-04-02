Home

ALFRED B. DOWNES


1922 - 2020
ALFRED B. DOWNES Obituary
DOWNES, Alfred B. Age 97, formerly of Wellesley Hills, MA, passed in Port St. Lucie, FL on March 13. He leaves behind his wife Phyllis Brown-Downes, daughters Martha Downes (Peter Conley) and Ellen Stetson (Gardiner), son Philip (Priscilla), stepdaughters Jodie Brown Rokanas (Chris) and Frannie Brown, and his longtime caregiver Stacy Summler. He also leaves 5 grandchildren, 3 stepgrandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. His first wife Margaret (Peggy) predeceased him in 1996. Private Services will be held this summer.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020
