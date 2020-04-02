|
DOWNES, Alfred B. Age 97, formerly of Wellesley Hills, MA, passed in Port St. Lucie, FL on March 13. He leaves behind his wife Phyllis Brown-Downes, daughters Martha Downes (Peter Conley) and Ellen Stetson (Gardiner), son Philip (Priscilla), stepdaughters Jodie Brown Rokanas (Chris) and Frannie Brown, and his longtime caregiver Stacy Summler. He also leaves 5 grandchildren, 3 stepgrandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. His first wife Margaret (Peggy) predeceased him in 1996. Private Services will be held this summer.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020