DANGELO, Alfred C. "Al" Age 88, of Natick, formerly of Newton, died peacefully with his family by his side on March 6, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Newton on September 3, 1931 the son of the late Boniface James Dangelo and Margaret F. (Bouchard) Dangelo. Al is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Margaret P. (DeFilippis) Dangelo of Natick. He was the beloved father of Sharon M. Dangelo of Natick, Mark C. Dangelo of Natick and Pauline B. Walker and her husband Brian Walker of Willow Spring, NC. Cherished grandfather of Melanie M. Walker and her partner Jonathan Nelson of Franklin and Zachary J. Walker of Willow Spring, NC. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by six brothers and two sisters. Al graduated from Newton High School and served his country with the United States Air Force. He had a long and distinguished career as a sales representative in the field of wholesale plumbing throughout the area. He was a co-founder of the Boys Club of Newton and remained active and committed to the club for years. Al was a hardworking and devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Visitations on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Cochituate Village, WAYLAND. Family and friends may gather at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:45 am followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 134 Cochituate Rd. (Rt. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Dangelo family lot in St. Zepherin Parish Cemetery, Cochituate. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Al's memory be sent to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020