Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:45 AM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church
134 Cochituate Rd. (Rt. 27)
Wayland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED DANGELO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED C. "AL" DANGELO


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED C. "AL" DANGELO Obituary
DANGELO, Alfred C. "Al" Age 88, of Natick, formerly of Newton, died peacefully with his family by his side on March 6, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Newton on September 3, 1931 the son of the late Boniface James Dangelo and Margaret F. (Bouchard) Dangelo. Al is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Margaret P. (DeFilippis) Dangelo of Natick. He was the beloved father of Sharon M. Dangelo of Natick, Mark C. Dangelo of Natick and Pauline B. Walker and her husband Brian Walker of Willow Spring, NC. Cherished grandfather of Melanie M. Walker and her partner Jonathan Nelson of Franklin and Zachary J. Walker of Willow Spring, NC. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by six brothers and two sisters. Al graduated from Newton High School and served his country with the United States Air Force. He had a long and distinguished career as a sales representative in the field of wholesale plumbing throughout the area. He was a co-founder of the Boys Club of Newton and remained active and committed to the club for years. Al was a hardworking and devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Visitations on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Cochituate Village, WAYLAND. Family and friends may gather at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:45 am followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 134 Cochituate Rd. (Rt. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Dangelo family lot in St. Zepherin Parish Cemetery, Cochituate. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Al's memory be sent to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -