CHIUVE, Alfred Of Stoneham, passed away after a brief illness peacefully on August 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (Faretra) Chiuve. Dear father of Donald and his wife Reese of Revere, Frederick and his wife Carolanne of Lynnfield and the late Julianne Chiuve. Papa to Michael, Janelle, Eric, and Charesse. Predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. Uncle Freddy to many loving nieces and nephews. Fred loved bowling, playing cards, taking daily walks, golfing, baking and cooking for his children. He also loved meeting with his friends for daily morning coffee at McDonalds in Woburn. He was a lifetime employee of Polaroid for over 30 years. Also an avid Boston Sports fan and a US Navy Korean War Veteran. Fred will be missed by all who loved him dearly. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Thursday, August 27th, from 9-11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Graveside Services will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020