BROTHERS, Alfred F. "Al" Of Roslindale, June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Karleen M. (Bullens). Loving father of Scott Brothers of Canton, Adam Brothers of Canton, Robin Zubricki and her husband Marc of Newmarket, NH. Devoted grandfather of Stephanie, Taylor, Dayna, Nichole, Paige, Amanda, and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Joseph and Julian. Brother of Richard Brothers and his wife Ellen of Chatham. Past President Parkway Lions Club, member of American Legion Post 18, VFW Post 15022, and BPOE #10 West Roxbury. Graduate Jamaica Plain HS Class President 1955. US Army Veteran. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, June 11th at 9am. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Fisher House, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from June 8 to June 9, 2019