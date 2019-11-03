|
|
CAIRA, Alfred F. Of Newton, Nov. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Mazzola) Caira. Devoted father of Paula Dederian of Northbridge, Alfred Caira, Jr. and his wife Darlene also of Northbridge, Tommy Caira and Richard Lomberto of Marlboro, Janice and Jere Munro from Natick, Mark and Susan Caira of Lunenburg, William Caira of Marlboro, Carolann Buchman and husband Arthur of Winthrop. Loving grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 26 and a great-great-grandfather. Alfred was one of 6 siblings and is survived by his sister Margaret Toomey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Wed., Nov. 6, from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass Thurs., at 12 Noon, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019