IANNACONE, Alfred "Fred" Age 78, of Arlington, MA died Monday, April 20th, at Lahey Hospital of COVID-19. Fred was the son of the late Alfred & Mary (Rizzi) Iannacone, beloved brother to the late Carole Walsh, John Iannacone & Gerald Iannacone; & longtime partner of the late Diane Malone. Fred was a 1959 graduate of Medford High School. He became a barber & operated the iconic "Central Barber Shop" on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, serving local college students, faculty, & community members for over fifty plus years. Fred was an avid Boston sports fan. Fred is survived by his children Rhonda Landers, Steven Iannacone, Risa Votano & Tara Sujko; their respective spouses, Frank Landers, Christine Iannacone, Sal Votano & Michael Blain; beloved grandchildren, Rachelle (Votano), Rhea (Votano), Nathaniel (Landers), Nico (Iannacone), Shae (Votano), Christiano (Iannacone), Regan (Landers), Brayden (Blain), Griffin (Blain) and Lochlan (Sujko-Blain); nieces and nephew, Debbie (Skillman), Donna (Walsh), Diane (Walsh), Gerald (Iannacone) & Susan (Iannacone); beloved sisters-in-law Ann Marie (Iannacone) & Charlotte (Iannacone) & many cousins & dear friends. Due to the current health emergency, the family held a private Service on April 23rd. Fred will be entombed at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's name to: Lahey Hospital & Medical Center c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805, support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive To send a message of condolence, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020