|
|
CARME, Alfred J. Jr. Of FL, formerly of Waltham, June 18. Beloved father of Vinnie Carme and his wife, Diane, Brian Carme and his wife, Sharon, and Larry Carme and his wife, Paula. Devoted grandfather of Danielle and Chris Robbins, Vincent Carme, Michelle and Mike Springer, Derek, Steven, Kevin, and Christian Carme. Also survived by four great-grandchildren; his aunt Mary Brown; as well several nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Virginia (Caira) Carme. A visitation will be held Wednesday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 2 – 3 p.m., with a Prayer Service and Military Honors to be held at 3 p.m. All other services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Please adhere to all current state guidelines in regards to face coverings and social distancing. Late Korean War Veteran and Water Department Foreman for the City of Waltham www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Alfred J. Jr. CARME
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020