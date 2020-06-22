Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED CARME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED J. CARME Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED J. CARME Jr. Obituary
CARME, Alfred J. Jr. Of FL, formerly of Waltham, June 18. Beloved father of Vinnie Carme and his wife, Diane, Brian Carme and his wife, Sharon, and Larry Carme and his wife, Paula. Devoted grandfather of Danielle and Chris Robbins, Vincent Carme, Michelle and Mike Springer, Derek, Steven, Kevin, and Christian Carme. Also survived by four great-grandchildren; his aunt Mary Brown; as well several nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Virginia (Caira) Carme. A visitation will be held Wednesday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 2 – 3 p.m., with a Prayer Service and Military Honors to be held at 3 p.m. All other services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Please adhere to all current state guidelines in regards to face coverings and social distancing. Late Korean War Veteran and Water Department Foreman for the City of Waltham www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Alfred J. Jr. CARME
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -