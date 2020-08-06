|
HADDAD, Alfred J. Of Arlington, August 5, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Marjorie (Sabbag). Beloved father of Bruce and Ronald Haddad of Arlington, Steven Haddad and his wife Martha of Carlisle, Cynthia Haddad and her husband Mark of Belmont, and the late Philip Haddad. Dear grandfather "Jido" of Matthew Haddad of Washington, D.C., Philip Haddad of Carlisle, Anthony Haddad of Belmont, Lydia Haddad of Belmont, and Marjorie Haddad of Carlisle. Dear brother of the late late George Haddad and his wife Rachel, the late Lillian Khouri and her husband Antoon, the late Mitchell Haddad, the late Jamila Nawfel and her husband Elias, the late Russell Haddad and his wife Arlene, the late Gloria Matook and her husband Frederick. Dear brother-in-law of Marion Haddad of Natick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Beloved "Uncle Al" to many. Proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Church of St. John of Damascus in Dedham, followed by graveside funeral prayers at Fairview Cemetery, 45 Fairview Ave., Hyde Park. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the gate of Fairview Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. to join the funeral procession to the grave. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al's memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus stjohnd.org or to stjude.org Online obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020