Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Gate of Fairview Cemetery
45 Fairview Ave.
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
Church of St. John of Damascus
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED HADDAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED J. HADDAD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED J. HADDAD Obituary
HADDAD, Alfred J. Of Arlington, August 5, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Marjorie (Sabbag). Beloved father of Bruce and Ronald Haddad of Arlington, Steven Haddad and his wife Martha of Carlisle, Cynthia Haddad and her husband Mark of Belmont, and the late Philip Haddad. Dear grandfather "Jido" of Matthew Haddad of Washington, D.C., Philip Haddad of Carlisle, Anthony Haddad of Belmont, Lydia Haddad of Belmont, and Marjorie Haddad of Carlisle. Dear brother of the late late George Haddad and his wife Rachel, the late Lillian Khouri and her husband Antoon, the late Mitchell Haddad, the late Jamila Nawfel and her husband Elias, the late Russell Haddad and his wife Arlene, the late Gloria Matook and her husband Frederick. Dear brother-in-law of Marion Haddad of Natick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Beloved "Uncle Al" to many. Proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Church of St. John of Damascus in Dedham, followed by graveside funeral prayers at Fairview Cemetery, 45 Fairview Ave., Hyde Park. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the gate of Fairview Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. to join the funeral procession to the grave. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al's memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus stjohnd.org or to stjude.org Online obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -