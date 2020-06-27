Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
KOWALCZYK, Alfred J. Of Dedham, June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Grant) Kowalczyk. Devoted father of Laurie A. Cassidy and her husband Dwayne of Stoughton, Barbara Harrington and her husband John of Mansfield. Grandfather of Danielle Cassidy, Jack Harrington, Kaylie Cassidy and her fiancé Jonathan Guarnieri, Joseph Harrington, and Tyler Cassidy. Great-grandfather of Logan-Cassidy Guarnieri. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Wednesday, July 1st from 9:00-10:45 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11am. Private interment. Late member of Dedham K of C, 234. Veteran U.S. Army. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
