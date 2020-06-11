Boston Globe Obituaries
LUNA, Alfred J. III Of Dedham, formerly of Mission Hill, June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresia (Fuchsen). Loving father of Kim Magri and her late husband Tom of Norwood, David Luna and his wife Joan of Braintree, and the late Alfred, James, and Michael. Devoted Opa of Jim, Andrea, Robin, Michael and Emily. Brother of Marion Nering, Robert Luna, Joseph Luna, Joan Ares and the late Barbara Cyr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, June 15th at 8:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church" at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Late Veteran US Air Force. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2020
