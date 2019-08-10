|
MANZO, Alfred J. Of Burlington, August 9. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (Bryan). Loving father of Andrew & his wife Bebot of San Diego, CA, Alfred & his wife Martha of Santa Barbara, CA, Bruce & his wife Nancy of Burlington, Collin & his wife Tina of Tyngsborough and Russell & his wife Lisa of Billerica. Proud grandfather of Veronica, Elena, Rebecca, Melissa, Michael & Joseph. Graveside Services will be held at Pine Haven Cemetery, Bedford St., Burlington on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Noon. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alfred's name may be made to The Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02124 www.thebostonhome.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019