Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
More Obituaries for ALFRED SANSEVERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED J. SANSEVERO

ALFRED J. SANSEVERO Obituary
SANSEVERO, Alfred J. Passed away peacefully in his sleep, January 24th. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Durbin). Father of Jean M. Sansevero, Janet M. Finn and her husband Joseph, Daniel J. Sansevero, Nancy A. Ware and her husband Michael, and Linda F. Sansevero. Grandmother of Brendan and Caitlin Ware. Brother of Rocco Sansevero and the late Nunziato, Albert, and Edward Sansevero. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday at 12:00pm. Visiting Hours prior to the Service, Friday morning, from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Both Visiting and Service private. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Alfred J. SANSEVERO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
