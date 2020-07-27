|
ANDERSON, Alfred Joseph Age 77, died after a long and valiant battle with cancer at his home, surrounded by family and friends, on July 22, 2020. Born in Brighton, MA, he was the son of Alfred and Mary Anderson of Framingham, MA. He was the brother of Mary Joan Hall of Franklin, MA and Carol Marie McGrath and her husband Peter of Southborough, MA, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Dr Anderson was educated at Marist College and Seminary, Framingham, MA, Boston College, Newton, MA, Ohio State University College of Medicine, and University of Maine, Orono, ME for his MA and PhD in Clinical Psychology. He lived in Germany for 35 years in private practice as a clinical psychologist and guest lecturer until his return home to Framingham. In his retirement years, Joe enjoyed reading, writing, and bicycling through his neighborhood. He was a kind soul who also loved to feed the birds and all of the wildlife in his yard. He enjoyed dinner and wine with his many friends. The family would like to thank the team at Solman VNA & Hospice, Worcester, MA and CSA Eldercare, Princeton, MA for their outstanding care. Due to the current health regulations, the Funeral Mass and Burial at St. Stephen Cemetery in Framingham, MA will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM, MA. Donations may be made to Society of Mary USA Province, c/o Marist Development Office, 698 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02215. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020