TARTARINI, Alfred L. "Al" Age 87, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at Mass General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Joan (Meleedy) with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Al was born in Cambridge and graduated from Arlington High School in 1951. He served with the US Coast Guard from 1952-1956. He retired as Head Facilities Manager at (BBN) Bolt, Beranek and Newman Technology of Cambridge. Al and his wife Joan resided in Winchester for 57 years. Al enjoyed his summers at Nantasket Beach with his family, was an avid golfer, tennis player, and loved watching his grandchildren playing sports. He was the beloved son of the late Ida (Fulgoni) and Anthony Tartarini. Loving father to Daniel Tartarini of Wakefield, Jean Lyons and husband David of Scituate, Dora MacLeod and husband Charles (Chip) of Winchester, Sandy Doherty and husband James (Jay) of Woburn, Michael and his wife Denise of Reading, Stephen and his wife Kathy of Lynn. Devoted Papa to 18 grandchildren Tara, Daniel, Troy and Brian Tartarini; Michael and his wife Rosie, Matthew and his wife Vicky, Kevin and his wife Laura and David Lyons; Charles, Kyle and Brent MacLeod; Patrick, Timothy and Meaghan Doherty; Ben, Katie and Sarah Tartarini; and Brooklynne Tartarini. Survived by beloved sister Elsie Campabasso and Robert Tartarini. Brother to the late Rose Borgatti and her husband Warren, Anthony, Joe and Paul. A Funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte 38), WINCHESTER, on Monday, July 15th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church Winchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alfred's name to JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004 (www.jdrf.org). For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019