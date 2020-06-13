Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Waters Church
668 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA
View Map
ALFRED M. "AL" LOCONTE


1926 - 2020
LoCONTE , Alfred M. "Al" Passed away on June 13, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Al, a lifelong resident of Dedham, was born on October 15, 1926 to the late Michael and Catherine LoConte. He was the loving husband of 46 years to Helen M. LoConte (Reilly) of Dedham and devoted Father to Helene E. LoConte of Dedham. A dear cousin to Grace Leonard of Dedham and fond uncle to Eileen Callahan of Medfield, John Beaubien of Easton and the late Mark Beaubien and a friend to many. Al was a talented carpenter who loved working with his hands, he was a dedicated worker retiring at the age of 75 years. He treasured spending time with his family and looked forward to gardening with his daughter every summer but most importantly he will always be remembered as a kind, generous and honorable man. Funeral services will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Waters Church, 668 Walpole Street, Norwood, MA followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Boston Rescue Mission. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
