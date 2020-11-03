1/1
ALFRED MARSILI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARSILI, Alfred Of Medfield, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was 91 years old. Alfred was the son of Italian immigrants Caldevino and Palmina (Radochia) Marsili, and the beloved husband of Marion T. (Parisella) Marsili. He was the devoted father of Diane Marsili and her husband Stephen J. Craig, and the adoring grandfather of Madeline, Jillian, and Stephanie Craig. He is also survived by his sister Jeanette Ayvazian, and was preceded in death by his other sister Alma Petone. A private Graveside Service with military honors is planned. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved