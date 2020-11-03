MARSILI, Alfred Of Medfield, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was 91 years old. Alfred was the son of Italian immigrants Caldevino and Palmina (Radochia) Marsili, and the beloved husband of Marion T. (Parisella) Marsili. He was the devoted father of Diane Marsili and her husband Stephen J. Craig, and the adoring grandfather of Madeline, Jillian, and Stephanie Craig. He is also survived by his sister Jeanette Ayvazian, and was preceded in death by his other sister Alma Petone. A private Graveside Service with military honors is planned. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home





