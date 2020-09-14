1/1
ALFRED NARDONE Jr.
NARDONE, Alfred Jr. Of Framingham, formerly of Newton, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Beloved son of Mary Jane Nardone (Shea) of Needham, formerly of Newton, and the late Alfred Nardone, Sr. He is also survived by his sister Stephanie Nardone Pabon of Chestnut Hill, her husband Jahir and their son Emilio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 18, at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton, followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, from 5-7PM, in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alfred's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
