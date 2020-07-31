Boston Globe Obituaries
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
DEACON ALFRED O. BALESTRACCI

BALESTRACCI, Deacon Alfred O. Of North Reading and formerly of CT, died peacefully in his sleep at home on July 29, 2020 at age 89. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to the late Marjorie M. (Burdick) Balestracci. Survived by loving sons, Victor Balestracci and his wife Jane of Fredericksburg Virginia, Mark Balestracci of Sebastian, FL and his late wife Michele Balestracci and the late Alfred Balestracci (little Al); loving daughters, Sheri Rogers and husband Mark of Webster MA , Kathy Balestracci of North Reading and Lisa Kellermen and her husband Rick of Haverhill. 9 grandchildren, Jennifer Payne and husband Will, Karen Howarth and husband Jake; Colleen Heselton and significant other Jorge Solisfraire; Kristina Woods and husband Bobby; Justin Rogers and wife Rachel Stacy Rogers and fiance Kiernan O'Neill; Crystal Spaide and husband Jeff; Ryan Balestracci and Katie Kellerman; 12 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. He was brother of the late Jacquelyn Delaporta. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading on Friday, August 7 at 10:30 AM. Visitation at St. Theresa's Church Hall on Thursday, August 6 from 2 to 8 PM. Interment in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Theresa's Church and the Regina Cleri Residence in Boston. He has been an active Deacon at St. Theresa's Church for the past 40 years and a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
