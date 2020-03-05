|
|
LANNEY, Alfred P. "Fred" Of Revere, formerly of Saugus, age 92, March 4th. Husband of the late Phyllis (D'Avolio) Lanney. Loving father of Richard Lanney & his wife Donna of Peabody, Robert Lanney & his wife Ann of Concord, NH, Steven Lanney & his wife Dawna of SC. Cherished grandfather of Julie, Diane, Jess, Josh & Jill and great-grandfather of Stella, Jackson, Mia & Ryan. Dear brother of Rose Carrozza of Wilmington, Mary Folsom of E. Boston & Josephine Miano of Wilmington & the late Frank, Jerry, & Michael Lanney. Late WWII U.S. Marine Corp. Vet. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday, 2 – 5 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Monday at 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at noon. Relatives & friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.org/manh Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020