ALFRED P. "FRED" LANNEY

ALFRED P. "FRED" LANNEY Obituary
LANNEY, Alfred P. "Fred" Of Revere, formerly of Saugus, age 92, March 4th. Husband of the late Phyllis (D'Avolio) Lanney. Loving father of Richard Lanney & his wife Donna of Peabody, Robert Lanney & his wife Ann of Concord, NH, Steven Lanney & his wife Dawna of SC. Cherished grandfather of Julie, Diane, Jess, Josh & Jill and great-grandfather of Stella, Jackson, Mia & Ryan. Dear brother of Rose Carrozza of Wilmington, Mary Folsom of E. Boston & Josephine Miano of Wilmington & the late Frank, Jerry, & Michael Lanney. Late WWII U.S. Marine Corp. Vet. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday, 2 – 5 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Monday at 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at noon. Relatives & friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.org/manh Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
