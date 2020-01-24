Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd.,
Bedford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED MORANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED P. MORANO Jr.

ALFRED P. MORANO Jr. Obituary
MORANO, Alfred P. Jr. Of Ayer, formerly of Bedford, died on Jan. 23, 2020. Devoted husband of Karen A. (Mackowai) Morano. Loving father of Peter C. Morano and his wife Janet of Westford, Karen E. McKie and her husband Alfred of Groton, David A. Morano and his wife Mary of Mendon, the late Jane Purdy and her husband William of Bellows Falls, VT, Anne K. Zimmer and her husband David of Groton. Loving stepfather of John P. Hupperich of Cleveland, OH and Erika A. Caulfield and her husband William of Westford. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Nicole, Kerri, Beth, Matthew, Angela, Jackson, Max, Lucas, Kit, Kyle, Shawn and Justin, great-grandfather of Ivana, Justin and Elizabeth. Predeceased by his sister, Mary C. Johnson. Funeral from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sat., Feb. 1, at 8:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 9:00 AM. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Fri., Jan. 31, from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Alfred P. Jr. MORANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
