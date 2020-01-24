|
MORANO, Alfred P. Jr. Of Ayer, formerly of Bedford, died on Jan. 23, 2020. Devoted husband of Karen A. (Mackowai) Morano. Loving father of Peter C. Morano and his wife Janet of Westford, Karen E. McKie and her husband Alfred of Groton, David A. Morano and his wife Mary of Mendon, the late Jane Purdy and her husband William of Bellows Falls, VT, Anne K. Zimmer and her husband David of Groton. Loving stepfather of John P. Hupperich of Cleveland, OH and Erika A. Caulfield and her husband William of Westford. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Nicole, Kerri, Beth, Matthew, Angela, Jackson, Max, Lucas, Kit, Kyle, Shawn and Justin, great-grandfather of Ivana, Justin and Elizabeth. Predeceased by his sister, Mary C. Johnson. Funeral from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sat., Feb. 1, at 8:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 9:00 AM. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Fri., Jan. 31, from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020