Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED RAZZINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED P. RAZZINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED P. RAZZINO Obituary
RAZZINO, Alfred P. Of Middleton, formerly of Malden, age 89, July 29, 2020. Al is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen Ann (Williams) Razzino of Middleton, his sons, Christopher Razzino, Esq. of Bristol, RI & Dr. Richard Razzino & wife JoAnn of Harrisburg, PA, his daughters, Lisa Jordan & husband Joseph of Georgetown & Susan Langan & husband John of Georgetown, his beloved grandchildren, Analise & Jack Jordan, his sister, Gilda Elmstrom & husband Carl of Middleton & several nieces & nephews. He was the father of the late Leslie Razzino & brother of the late Joseph Razzino. Relatives & friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS, Sunday, August 2nd from 2 to 4:30 P.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing & are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. All other Services are private. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of MA & RI, 133 Federal St., 2nd Fl., Boston, MA 02110. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Alfred P. RAZZINO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -