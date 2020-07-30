|
|
RAZZINO, Alfred P. Of Middleton, formerly of Malden, age 89, July 29, 2020. Al is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen Ann (Williams) Razzino of Middleton, his sons, Christopher Razzino, Esq. of Bristol, RI & Dr. Richard Razzino & wife JoAnn of Harrisburg, PA, his daughters, Lisa Jordan & husband Joseph of Georgetown & Susan Langan & husband John of Georgetown, his beloved grandchildren, Analise & Jack Jordan, his sister, Gilda Elmstrom & husband Carl of Middleton & several nieces & nephews. He was the father of the late Leslie Razzino & brother of the late Joseph Razzino. Relatives & friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS, Sunday, August 2nd from 2 to 4:30 P.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing & are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. All other Services are private. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of MA & RI, 133 Federal St., 2nd Fl., Boston, MA 02110. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020