PRUDHOMME, Alfred Ray Jr. Of Chelmsford, passed away suddenly on May 18, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA, he would have been 82 years old on June 6th. He is survived by his brother, Arnold Prudhomme of Saratoga Springs, NY, his sister, Barbara Prudhomme White and her husband Kent of West Newbury. His daughters, Anne Marie Prudhomme-Cox and Katherine Prudhomme-O'Brien. His stepchildren, Neil, Donald, and Jennifer Gray. Grandchildren, Devin Doyle, Annelle Juliette and Jonathan Cox, Bjarna and Abigail O'Brien and Brett and Rachel Gray. Nieces and nephews, Melissa Prudhomme, Darcy Prudhomme-Jones, Taylor Mickiewicz, Colin and Brendan White. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Ann, his wife, Martha, his sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Prudhomme. He also leaves behind many cherished friends and family in California, Michigan, Ohio, and New England.



After graduating Northborough High School he proudly joined U.S. Navy, served active duty and then remained in the Naval reserves as a radio man and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer, retiring in 1997. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History at New England College and attending Bowling Green in Ohio. After marrying and having children, he returned to Massachusetts, where he worked for companies such as Microwave Associates, WSBK-TV, and Raytheon as an electronics technician.



Alfred had a lifelong interest in Ham radio and radio controlled boats and planes. He was also a spiritual man who loved to read Thoreau and the Bible, finding inspiration from both. He was a member of the Navy League of Massachusetts, The North Shore Radio Association, The Burlington Radio Flyers Club, The Green Mountain Club and the American Legion of Northboro Post 324. He served on the board of directors in various capacities for these clubs.



Fair winds and following seas, sir. We have the watch.



A Memorial Service will be held June 30, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Open Bible in Burlington, MA, followed by a Celebration of Life (location to be announced). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the clubs that Alfred was a member of. Lexington 781-862-1800



