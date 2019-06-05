RYAN, Alfred Age 87, of Brockton, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, while in the comfort of his family. Alfred grew up in Jamaica Plain, and was the son of the late Nathaniel and late Jesse (Hodder) Ryan. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He met his beloved wife, the late Louise Naddy, at a dance in Boston and settled in Brockton where they raised their four children. He worked for the MBTA for his entire career and enjoyed summers on Prince Edward Island. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards, fishing and do-it-yourself projects. Alfred was the devoted father of Gary Ryan and his wife Erin of Andover, Ann Marie Ryan of Martha's Vineyard, Eileen Leighton and her husband Bruce of Hampstead, NH, and Donna Callamaro and her husband John of North Andover. He was the Grampy of Maura, Margot, Anna, Sean, Kathryn, Emma and Maxwell. Brother of Hazel Seeley of Middleboro and Janet Madan of Middleboro. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. A Service will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Burial will be private on Monday. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.



