Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave.
Wakefield , MA
View Map
Resources
ALFRED S. CONFALONE

ALFRED S. CONFALONE Obituary
CONFALONE, Alfred S. Of Wakefield, December 26. Beloved husband of the late Alberta (Hamilton) Confalone. Loving father of Fred Confalone and his wife Amy of Hampton, NH and the late Carla Confalone. Brother of the late A. Charles Confalone and John Confalone. Also survived by his 3 grandchildren, Charlie, Sam and Katie. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
