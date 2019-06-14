KONIECZKA, Alfred S. Sr. Of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, on June 13th, Alfred S. Konieczka, Sr. Beloved husband of 68 years to Alice S. (Dekofski) Konieczka. Devoted father of Alfred S. Konieczka, Jr. of Peabody, Karen Divino and her husband Emidio of Taunton, Susan Igo and her husband Frederick of Ayer, Paul Konieczka and his wife Jean of Merrimack, NH, and Linda A. Paskaruk and her husband Gregory of Newmarket, Ontario. Dear brother of the late Catherine Smigielski, Anna V. Garniewicz, Mary Palladino, Lucy Garniewicz, Walter and Thaddeus "Ted" Konieczka. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: will be held at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Adelaide Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:30 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Pl. West, Brookline, MA 02445. Late WW II US Army Veteran and member PAV Post 13 Chelsea. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Anthony Memorial - Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723



View the online memorial for Alfred S. Sr. KONIECZKA Published in The Boston Globe from June 15 to June 16, 2019