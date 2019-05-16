SARNO, Alfred Sr. Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester and East Boston, died May 15, 2019 in Chelsea at the age of 92.



Fred was a proud Navy Seabee Veteran during WWII. He was the founder of Sarno Glass and Mirror of Hyde Park, originally of South Boston. He also worked at Economy Glass Corp. in Boston. He was a member of the and Sons of Italy in Quincy, and volunteered at South Shore Elder Services. He was very social and loved spending time with family, friends, and their pets. He enjoyed dancing, stained glass, planting flowers, and was always ready to help others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Beloved husband of the late Irene B. (Malinowski) Sarno. Loving father of Alfred, Jr. of Roslindale, Jean M. (Michael Jasko) of Roslindale, and John P. (Karen May) of Hyde Park. Cherished grandfather of John P. Sarno, Jr. of Hyde Park. Brother of the late Carmen, Mary Viscione, Susan LaVacca, Anthony, Joseph. Americo, Anna Pagliuca, and Margaret. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 10 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, Quincy, at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred may be made to the Soldiers Home, Family Council, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019