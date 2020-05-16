|
SIDEL, Alfred Of Chelmsford, formerly of Malden & Boston passed on his 96th Birthday of Covid-19. A Navy Veteran and hero of WWII, Al graduated from University of Massachusetts, with a B.S. in Engineering; Careers at Raytheon and Digital Equipment Corp where he was one of countries' first OSHA Certified, Safety Engineers; he served as President of the American Society of Safety Engineers, Boston Chapter. Devoted husband of the late Muriel C. (Libby) Sidel. Loving father of Susan Sidel of NYC and Chelmsford and Michael Sidel of Pepperell and grandfather of Clair Lily Sidel. Due to current health conditions, services are private. Shiva calls may be made via phone, FaceTime, Monday through Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory may be made to charities noted on www.goldmanfc.com; where you may also go, for online condolences. Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020