McKENNEY, Alfred T. Formerly of Port Charlotte, FL and Melrose, MA, April 16, 2020, at age 83. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Matthews) McKenney, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage. Devoted father of Andrew T. McKenney and his girlfriend Adriene Cohn of Methuen, Alison J. Jones and her husband Jeffrey of Westford, Jennifer McKenney Smith and her husband Jason of Stoneham, Matthew G. McKenney and his girlfriend Lori Pisari of Lynn. Gentle giant, a.k.a. "Papa," to Andrew J. McKenney, Benjamin, Alexandra & Justin Jones and Hannah Smith. Loving brother of the late Gordon McKenney and his surviving wife, Janet of Topsfield and the late Mildred Hembree. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Services for Alfred will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate his life. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late US Marine Corps Veteran. Donations in Al's memory may be made to the Massachusetts , 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or online at https://www.specialolympicsma.org/ For now, please offer your love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020