von HEIN, Alfred "David" Of Arlington, January 12. Beloved husband of Joan D., (Pearson) von Hein. Father of David A. of Arlington, James J. of Methuen, Kevin P. of Arlington and his longtime friend Viola Beecher, Patricia DeMatteo and her husband John of Amesbury, Cheryl Kozlowski and her husband Robert of Stoneham, Janice Orazine and her husband Michael of Rindge, NH and the late Matthew von Hein. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm with a Funeral Home Service to commence at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Davids memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. US Army Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020